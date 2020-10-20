Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Haryana government issued directions for payment of full wages to contractual workers even if they were unable to perform their work during the COVID-19 induced lockdown phase.

The letter issued by the General Administration Department, Haryana government on Monday states that "the government has taken the decision that all the departments which have engaged workers through service providers under Outsourcing Policy Part-1 or directly engaged persons under Outsourcing Policy Part-2 or engaged through HARTRON or any other outsourcing mechanism shall be paid wages during the period of lockdown."

These wages would be provided even if no attendance has been recorded or no work has been performed by them.

Therefore, all the departments of the Haryana government have been asked to clarify by October 31 whether the wages have been paid to the three categories of workers mentioned above.

"If the wages have not been paid to the persons engaged under Outsourcing police Part-2 or through Hartron the same should be done within seven working days of the receipt of this letter. In case of workers engaged by the service provider under Part-1 of the policy, the provider shall be directed to pay full monthly wages to the persons engaged for the month of March and April 2020," the letter read. (ANI)

