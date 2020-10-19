Bengaluru, October 19: In an unusual incident to nab a thief, the Bengaluru Police on Monday flew to Kolkata in West Bengal from Karnataka to arrest a domestic help who managed to escape by train after allegedly stealing precious jewels from his employer in Bengaluru. According to a report by Deccan Herald, the man, who worked as a domestic help, fled with gold and diamond jewellery from his employer. The Police made it to Kolkata well before on time and waiting for him at the Howrah railway station before the train arrived there.

The culprit, identified as Kailash Das, hailed from the Burdwan town West Bengal. The report informs that Das worked at the house of Rajesh Babu, a builder in JP Nagar in Bengaluru, for six years. However, a few days ago, a member of Babu's family was hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus. When the family was busy taking care of the patient, Das allegedly stole all the jewels including gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.3 crore on October 9 and fled to Mysuru. 7 Robbery Attempts Gone Wrong That Give Thieves Everywhere a Bad Name (Watch Videos).

Giving details about the theft, the Police informed that Das spent a few days in a lodge in Mysuru. During his stay there, he tried opening the locker with a screwdriver but failed to do. The accused decided to return to his hometown and came back to Bengaluru, following which he boarded a train to Howrah from Yeshwantpur. Thief Running With Amazon Package Suffers Funny Wardrobe Malfunction, Loses His Pants While Trying to Escape (Watch Video).

A senior police officer informed that as soon as the family came to know about the theft in their house, they filed a complaint with JP Nagar police. Soon after, the CCTV footage of railway stations and various other places were seen by police in which the police found Das boarding the train at Yeshwantpur. It was then that Police decided to fly to Kolkata to apprehend Das before the train reached the Howrah railway station. Reports inform that as soon as Das noticed the cops, he tried to escape but was nabbed. He was brought to Bengaluru.

In November 2019, a similar incident came to light where the Bengaluru Police flew to Rajasthan's Ajmer to catch a thief. A report by TOI said that a 21-year-old man, who worked as a helper at a businessman’s house in Bengaluru, stole gold jewellery from and boarded a train to reach his hometown in Ajmer. However, the Bengaluru police took the flight and landed there before him and nabbed him at the railway station there.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 11:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).