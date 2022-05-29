Gurugram, May 29 (PTI) The Haryana government strongly believes in making youths self-reliant by providing employment opportunities to them, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Sunday.

"This is the reason we are working on ‘stand-up' policy, but some leaders are trying to mislead the public with their 'sit down policy' and promising freebies to them. This policy is very hazardous and people now understand the disadvantages of this policy as nothing has been given to the people of Delhi and now Punjab," he added.

Addressing a gathering at Pragati Rally, he announced various development works for city at Rs 2,711 crore including Rs 1,275 crore for addressing water-related problem in the NCR city.

The chief minister also approved Rs 3.60 crore each for the construction of PHCs at Ghazipur and Pataudi.

He also announced Rs 4.42 crore for the construction of 10 borewells in 10 villages in Sohna Assembly Constituency, and the Pataudi area. He also announced the installation of a water treatment plant at Rs 164 crore to resolve the drinking problem in 86 villages and 14 Dhanis.

The chief minister also approved demands related to the Public Works Department in the four assembly constituencies of Gurugram district costing Rs. 458 crore. The CM also approved various works related to schools including upgradation and construction of new buildings.

Besides, he also announced Rs. 36 crore each for mini secretariat to be constructed at Sohna and Tauru.

The old bus stand in Gurugram will be built separately for city bus service on 5 acres of land and a new bus stand will be built on a 15-acre plot at Sihi village, he added.

The Chief Minister also approved Rs. 68 crore for the construction of stadiums at Farukhnagar, Pataudi, Manesar and Badshahpur to promote sports.

The chief minister announced 800 electric vehicles would be procured and replaced with existing petrol-diesel vehicles like public buses, three-wheelers, etc in the National Capital Region in the state outside the places where municipal elections are being held.

"The state government has planned to regularise unauthorised colonies with prescribed norms. A list of 60 colonies has been prepared in the Gurugram district except for Sohna. After conducting the survey, the process of regularisation will be completed according to the prescribed criteria," announced the chief minister.

He said that in the next six months, a global city will be built in Gurugram on 1008 acres, which will be the biggest global city.

“All development works will be completed and whatever demand comes, will be fulfilled. There is no shortage of money,” he said.

He said that an announcement has been made to open medical colleges in every district of the state and land has also been identified for the construction of the Sheetla Mata Medical College in Gurugram.

