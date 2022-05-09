Ambala, May 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said his government will give Rs 2,500 as monthly pension to the patients suffering from stages 3 and 4 cancer, thalassaemia and haemophilia. He made this announcement during the inaugural ceremony of the Atal Cancer Care Centre set up at the cost of Rs 72 crore here. On this occasion, BJP president J P Nadda was also present. Khattar said the state government is already giving pension to AIDS patients. He said about 28,000 cancer patients visit Haryana every year and with the opening of this cancer care centre, the patients will get treatment with the latest machines and their lives can be saved.

The Atal Cancer Care Centre set up at the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, will provide affordable and comprehensive treatment to cancer patients not only from Haryana but also from neighbouring states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the chief minister said.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani: Flight Operations Hit at Visakhapatnam Airport Due to Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal.

He further said along with this state-of-the-art centre, a hostel having a capacity of 100 people would also be built for the convenience of the attendants accompanying the patients.

Khattar announced that two machines with the world's latest technology -- Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography scan -- costing Rs 34 crore would also be installed at this centre.

Also Read | E-Census: Amit Shah Announces Digitisation of Census.

The chief minister said that cancer treatment would be made free under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, under which the treatment cost of up to Rs 5 lakh would be borne by the state government.

Khattar said that from a health perspective, dedicated steps are being taken by the state government.

Recruitment of specialized doctors, along with strengthening the health infrastructure, is being ensured, he said, adding the state government has also set a target of opening one medical college in every district by 2025.

Khattar said a cancer hospital at AIIMS campus is being constructed at Bhadsa village in Jhajjar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)