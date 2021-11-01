Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a series of initiatives, including remitting jail term of 250 prisoners and a plan to monitor the implementation of welfare schemes in villages.

The CM made the announcements to mark Haryana Day, the day the state came into existence in 1966.

"Barring those convicted for heinous crimes, the prisoners convicted for other general crimes whose remainder jail term is less than six months, whether they are in jail or out on parole, their remaining term will be remitted," he told reporters here.

He said the heinous crimes include murder, rape, acid attack and human trafficking.

The release of the prisoners will begin from November 2, he said.

The chief minister said a panchayat guardian scheme is being launched with the objective of creating a system of rapid and holistic development under gram panchayats.

Senior officers will be given the role of guardians for village panchayats.

The objective of the scheme is to conduct a thorough review of the implementation of government schemes in villages and develop a better understanding of issues related to the welfare of villagers, he said.

Each guardian, in addition to his/her duties, will visit the assigned gram panchayat and interact with villagers at least once in three months and prepare a report on issues affecting the schemes and giving suggestions for the socio-economic development of the panchayat.

He said the guardian will oversee the issues related to the welfare of villagers and perform duties assigned by the government from time to time.

Khattar also announced that from now onwards all sub-divisional officers (Civil) and city magistrates will be designated as sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars for the purpose of registration of instrument of transfer of properties.

Tehsildars and naib-tehsildars shall also continue to be joint sub-registrars.

He also announced setting up new cyber police stations and free biennial medical check-ups for policemen above 40 years of age.

Khattar said since 2014, giving good governance and ushering in administrative reforms has always remained his topmost priority.

Major public welfare schemes like the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID) has been implemented and dedicated efforts have been put in to ensure benefits of all public welfare schemes reach all, he said.

The chief minister said the benefits of 456 services will made available only through family IDs, he said.

Khattar also said power distribution companies will create required electricity infrastructure in colonies developed by private builders, for which initially residents will be told to pay development charges, which will be refunded to them after recovering from the realtor.

Immediate relief will be provided to around 5,000 residents in the state, mainly located in Gurugram and Sonipat, by releasing their electricity connections.

