Chandigarh [India], April 26 (ANI): In the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases, Haryana Police on Monday decided to set up COVID-19 care centres for its personnel.

In a meeting at police headquarters to review the current situation of police personnel in view of surge in coronavirus infections, Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, Manoj Yadava said that these Covid care centres would either be established in welfare centres or newly built quarters in police lines.

"Keeping in view the district strength, the CPs and district SPs would create a facility with 10 to 25 beds with oxygen support within three days. These facilities would be made for immediate relief till the time the infected personnel get admission to Covid hospital. In addition, telemedicine facilities would also be provided in these centres for communication between the patient and the healthcare provider," he said.

The DGP also appealed to the police personnel not to take any chances and properly comply with the Covid protocols while performing their duties.

It was informed in the meeting that as many as 46,965 police personnel have taken their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 27,296 have taken their second dose. The remaining would get the second jab at the earliest, an official statement said.

During the meeting, the DGP and all other senior police officers mourn the unfortunate demise of Ashok Dahiya, DSP posted at Badli in the Jhajjar district. He was infected with Covid-19 and was currently under treatment at Badsha AIIMS. (ANI)

