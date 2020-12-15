Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported 18 more coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 2,751, while 822 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,54,207, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The fresh fatalities included three each from Hisar, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts, it said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (195) and Faridabad (173), according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 8,232 while the recovery rate is 95.68 percent, it said. PTI SUN VSD

