Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) Haryana reported a total of 31 fresh Covid cases in the state, out of which 20 cases were reported from Gurugram and Faridabad districts, officials said.

According to the state health department, Gurugram and Faridabad reported nine and 11 cases, respectively.

Karnal and Jhajjar reported three cases each, Panipat reported two cases, while Yamunanagar, Hisar and Panchkula reported one each.

The total number of active cases in the state on Friday was 87 while cumulative positive cases were 151, they said.

As of Friday, out of the positive cases, only two patients were admitted to health facilities in the state.

Recently, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao urged people and healthcare officials to remain vigilant and proactive. She emphasised that the health and safety of every citizen is the government's top priority.

Timely action and strict adherence to preventive measures can significantly curb the spread of the virus, she said. She assured that there was no need to panic.

