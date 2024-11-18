Nuh, November 18: In response to worsening air pollution, the Nuh Administration has declared holidays for schools up to Class 5 from November 18 to November 22, according to an official order.

As per the order from the office of the District Elementary Education Officer of Nuh, the holiday has been declared in all government, semi-government, and private schools in the Nuh district of Haryana. Haryana School Holiday: Government Orders Temporary Closure of Schools up to Class 5 for Health and Safety of Students in View of Rising Pollution.

The administration has directed all Block Education Officers to strictly implement the orders in their respective blocks. The order reads, "In compliance with the letter no. 1/5-2019 (ACD 12) dated 16-11-2024 of Director General, Elementary Education Haryana, Panchkula and telephone message dated 17-11-2024 received from Deputy Commissioner's Office, Nuh. In view of the high air pollution in District Nuh, the holiday is declared from 18-11-2024 to 22-11-2024 in all government / semi-government / private schools up to class V (class 1 to 5). All Block Education Officers, District Nuh are instructed to ensure that all government / semi-government / private schools up to class V do not remain open during the holiday. These holidays will be valid only for students. The above orders should be strictly followed."

Meanwhile, a thick layer of smog engulfed the Karnal city of Haryana on Monday as the air quality continues to deteriorate. A layer of fog also shrouded the Ambala city as the winter set in. School Holiday in Delhi: Education Minister Atishi Announces All Schools in National Capital To Remain Closed on August 1 As Heavy Rainfall Lashes City.

According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as of 8 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Karnal reached 259, categorised as 'very poor' while the AQI in Ambala is 177, categorised as 'moderate'. Air pollution is continually increasing in various states, with the AQI of Jalandhar, Punjab reaching 211, categorised as 'poor'. A layer of haze loomed over the city as air quality continued to deteriorate.

Meanwhile, the air quality worsened in Delhi on Monday morning and a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the city. The air quality level plunged to 'severe plus' levels. According to the CPCB, the Air Quality Index recorded at 8 am was 484 in the national capital.

As the pollution level in Delhi continued to rise over the past few weeks, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 in Delhi NCR from today, after the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached to 'severe plus' category.

This decision was taken after Delhi's daily average AQI rose sharply to 441 by 4 PM on Sunday, and further escalated to 457 by 7 PM which prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee. The Stage-IV response encompasses an 8-point action plan designed to mitigate the pollution crisis. Key measures include banning the entry of trucks into Delhi, except for the ones carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

LNG/CNG/electric and BS-VI diesel trucks will still be permitted. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi will also be restricted from entering, except those powered by electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel engines. Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited from operating, except for those carrying essential services.

The Sub-Committee has also extended the ban on construction and demolition activities to include public infrastructure projects like highways, roads, flyovers, and power transmission lines.

