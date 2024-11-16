The Haryana Government today, November 16, announced the temporary closure of schools up to Class 5 in the state in view of the rising pollution. The Haryana government also said that a letter has been written to all the District Deputy Commissioners on behalf of the Directorate of School Education in this regard. "I have been directed to inform you that the Government has decided that the concerned Deputy Commissioners shall assess the prevailing situation (as per the GRAP) in view of the severe AQI levels in Delhi and surrounding regions and may discontinue physical classes and issue necessary directions for holding online classes for upto Class 5th in the schools (Govt. and Private) in the interest of the health and safety of the students," the official notification read. Haryana's Jind Records AQI at 410; Other Parts in 'Very Poor' Zone.

School Holiday Declared in Haryana for up to Class 5

In view of the rising pollution, the Haryana government orders to temporarily close schools up to Class 5. A letter has been written to all the District Deputy Commissioners on behalf of the Directorate of School Education in this regard: Haryana Govt pic.twitter.com/oSQUET7htZ — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2024

