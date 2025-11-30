New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday attended the All India Devasthanam Conference as the Chief Guest, organised on the sidelines of the International Gita Mahotsav 2025 in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President said he felt deeply honoured to stand on the sacred soil of Kurukshetra, the "Land of the Vedas."

Also Read | Terror Module Busted: Delhi Police Special Cell Busts International Pakistan-Backed Gangster-Turned-Terror Module; 3 Terrorists Arrested.

He said this sacred place has been revered for thousands of years as the site where Lord Shri Krishna imparted the divine wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna. He said Kurukshetra always reminds us that Dharma ultimately triumphs over Adharma , no matter how powerful the latter may be.

The Vice President described the Bhagavad Gita as more than a religious text, but a "universal scripture for righteous living, courageous action, and enlightened consciousness."

Also Read | India GDP Q2 Data 2025: RBI Expected to Favour Repo Rate Pause After Robust Q2 GDP Numbers, Says SBI Research.

He emphasised that Lord Krishna's call to focus on one's actions, guided by Dharma, is the key to living a meaningful and purposeful life.

Highlighting the importance of building a strong character, he said that character is more important than wealth or other worldly achievements. He said that the Gita guides humanity to live a virtuous and disciplined life and, like Lord Krishna, reminds us that moral strength stems from clarity of purpose and devotion to righteousness.

Expressing hope that the Gita will continue to guide individuals, societies, and nations towards peace and harmony, the Vice President spoke about the importance of its enduring relevance.

Appreciating the growth of the event , he said that the annual Gita Jayanti has evolved into a global cultural and spiritual festival over the past nine years. He congratulated the Haryana Government and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for establishing the festival on the international stage and taking Haryana to new heights of progress.

The Vice President expressed satisfaction that the International Gita Mahotsav showcases the divine qualities of Lord Krishna, the teachings of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita and the rich cultural heritage of Sanatan Dharma in an accessible manner for people of all ages.

He praised the festival, calling it a platform that reinforces the values that have sustained India for centuries: dharma, duty, self-discipline, and the pursuit of excellence. He said these values are the foundation of the national vision of a self-reliant India and a developed India by 2047, articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Vice President also commended the conference organised by the Kurukshetra Development Board and the Gita Gyan Sansthan, which brought together saints, scholars, technology experts, artists, and cultural leaders from across India. He said that such events deepen dialogue, strengthen cultural exchange, and inspire young minds to view the Bhagavad Gita not as a distant text but as a living guide to courage, humility, and wisdom.

Concluding his address, CP Radhakrishnan urged all present to imbibe the eternal teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, act according to Dharma, acquire knowledge, embrace peace, and contribute to the welfare of humanity.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Vice President visited the Maa Bhadrakali Shaktipeeth Temple in Kurukshetra and offered prayers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)