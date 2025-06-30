E-Bike Rally for Clean Mobility in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI): In a landmark collaboration, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Bengaluru South Officers, Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board (KSBDB) under Chairman S E Sudheendra, and Hasirotsava Forum on Monday launched "Hasiru Sankalpa" (Green Resolve). The initiative merges ground-level action with strategic policy to highlight Karnataka's leadership in sustainable and bioenergy transition, a press release said.

Over 150 electric vehicle (EV) owners, environmental activists, and citizens kicked off the initiative with a vibrant rally from Nexus Vega City Mall to Hulimavu Lake. The rally underscored the state's commitment to electric mobility as a critical pillar of its clean energy strategy, reducing urban emissions and fossil fuel dependency.

Also Read | Bad News for EOL Vehicle Owners! Fuel Stations To Not Sell Fuel To End-of-Life Vehicles in Delhi, Govt Plans To Impound Older Vehicles Starting July 1; Check Details.

At Hulimavu Lake, Sudheendra, alongside Satish Reddy (MLA, Bommanahalli), led a mass plantation drive targeting biofuel-linked species. The drive emphasised engaging youth in ecological restoration, directly supporting KSPCB and KSBDB's joint mission to scale sustainable biomass supply chains.

In his keynote address, the KSBDB Chairman outlined a comprehensive roadmap to emphasise Karnataka's leadership in renewable energy.

Also Read | Sigachi Chemicals Factory Blast: 6 Killed, 20 Injured in Explosion Triggered by Fire at Chemical Factory in Telangana's Sangareddy (See Pic and Videos).

Future key strategic pillars unveiled: Focus Crops: Non-edible oil seeds (Honge, Neem, Hippe, Simarouba) for biodiesel production with the goal to create farmer-centric supply chains for energy security and rural prosperity.

Biomass Industrialisation: Scaling production of biobriquettes, biopellets, and biochar to replace coal in factories.

Gaseous Fuel Revolution: State-backed push for Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants and pilot projects for green hydrogen.

Sudheendra announced full support from Karnataka's highest offices.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directly mandated KSBDB to accelerate statewide bioenergy deployment. Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre committed to three crore tree plantations with emphasis on biofuel species, linking ecology to energy.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said, "Integrating bioenergy solutions across all 6,000+ Gram Panchayats for decentralised energy access."

The event featured resounding endorsements from cross-sector leaders.

Ashok Kumar (KSPCB) said, "Bangalore South "Pollution control begins with clean energy. KSPCB stands with KSBDB to enforce this transition."

Pandiyan Biocon Biologicals said, "Go Green, Create Environment awareness at the grassroots level."

Sreehari Kolar (Entrepreneur and Environmental Activist) praised the state's "farm-to-fuel" model for empowering rural communities.

Hasirotsava Forum (Aarthi, Shanmuga Anand): Mobilised citizen networks for ground-level execution.

Divya (Urban Environment Activist) said the need of the hour to create awareness for urban contribution in sustainable energy, enrich oxygen with greenery.

Dr B R Balagangadhar: Highlighted biochar's dual role in soil health and carbon sequestration.

Key Sponsors playing a vital role for event success - Apollo Cradle Group, Sparsha Foundation, Little Genesis, EZON, Nexus Vega, Forum, Media Connect, Biocon Green Warriors Team. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)