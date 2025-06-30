Bad News for EOL Vehicle Owners! Fuel Stations To Not Sell Fuel To End-of-Life Vehicles in Delhi, Govt Plans To Impound Older Vehicles Starting July 1; Check Details

Delhi government to impound overage vehicles and impose penalty on end-of-life (EOL) vehicles as 'no fuel to old car' policy comes in effect on July 1, 2025. Under the new rule, petrol or diesel vehicles overage will be seized and not provided any fuel at several fuel stations. Check more details here.

Auto Team Latestly| Jun 30, 2025 01:00 PM IST
Bad News for EOL Vehicle Owners! Fuel Stations To Not Sell Fuel To End-of-Life Vehicles in Delhi, Govt Plans To Impound Older Vehicles Starting July 1; Check Details
Delhi Vehicles Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, June 30: The 'No fuel to old car' policy, aka 'no fuel for overage vehicles' policy, will come into effect in Delhi on July 1, 2025. Tomorrow, the end-of-life (EOL) vehicles considered overage or lacking a valid PUC certificate, will be impounded in the capital of India, and the owners driving such vehicles will be penalised up to INR 10,000. The EOL vehicles will be seized following the directions issued by CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management). The Delhi government will act on overage vehicles seen at fuel stations or parked in public places.

According to the new 'no fuel to old car' policy that is coming into effect on July 1, petrol vehicles which are more than 15 years old and diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years of age will be marked EOLs (end-of-life). Such overage vehicles will not be provided with any fuel at the selected fuel stations in the city. The government has installed ANPR (Automated Plate Number Recognition) cameras at around 500 fuel stations to detect such old vehicles. 2 Helmet Rule in India: Government Proposes To Make It Mandatory for 2-Wheeler Manufacturers To Provide 2 Helmets at Time of Vehicle Purchase.

Why is the Delhi Government Implementing the No Fuel to Old Car Policy?

Delhi government will enforce this new policy of not consuming fuel for old vehicles to reduce the emissions caused by overage vehicles in the city. Vehicular pollution is considered to be one of the major contributing factors to Delhi's air pollution. Under this new initiative, vehicles that have crossed the permissible age limit will be restricted from accessing fuels such as petrol and diesel. 

Fine on Old or Overage Vehicles Under New 'No Fuel to Old Car Policy'

The four-wheeler which falls under the EOL category will be slapped with a penalty of INR 10,000. On the other hand, the EOL two-wheelers will face INR 5,000 fine starting tomorrow. The CAQM directives have been issued due to the slow progress in removing the older vehicles which cause emissions. Previously, the Supreme Court of India and NGT (National Green Tribunal) issued orders for the same. 

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Environmental Minister Majinder Singh Sirsa will closely monitor the progress. The Majinder Singh Sirsa said that the government would prefer delay instead of partial or ineffective implementation. The enforcement agencies will regularly remove the EOL vehicles from public places in the city and seize them. The authorities will also issue a seizure memo to the owners. Tesla 1st Self-Driving Delivery: Elon Musk’s EV Firm Completes 1st Fully Autonomous Model Y Delivery (See Pics).

The vehicles will be taken to RVSF (registered vehicle scrapping facility). However, if the owner chooses to move the EOL vehicle out of Delhi, they must obtain an NOC (no-objection certificate) within the year of the vehicle's expiration date.

