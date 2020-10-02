New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday joined the protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged gang rape and assault of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the protesters, the chief minister said there should no politics on the incident.

No rape incidents should happen in the country, Kejriwal added.

The young woman succumbed to the severe injuries she suffered when she was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted by four upper-caste men – later arrested – in the fields at her village in Hathras on September 14.

She was cremated in Hathras in the dead of the night with family members saying they were not allowed to bring the body home one last time. But police claimed they had the family's consent for the cremation.

