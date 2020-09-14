New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to grant "extraordinary leave" to a professor seeking to pursue a nine-month fellowship in a French research institute.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jyoti Singh directed the university to reconsider the application of professor Udaya Kumar and grant him extraordinary leave for pursuing the fellowship.

The High Court also held that the varsity's order rejecting the extraordinary leave application was "completely arbitrary' and added that its decision was against the ordinance of the university.

The bench observed that the fellowship to a professor in such a prestigious foreign institute is a matter of great prestige for JNU and said that the professor is going abroad for pursuing higher studies and not for any self-service or self-employment.

The High Court was hearing a petition, filed by professor Udaya Kumar, seeking directions to JNU to reconsider his application for extraordinary leave.Kumar has challenged JNU's decision to reject his application for the extraordinary leave.

On February 18, the JNU executive council had rejected his application seeking extraordinary leave without pay for nine months from October 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. (ANI)

