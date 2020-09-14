New Delhi, September 14: Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor on Monday claimed the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses has told its staffers and pensioners that they won't get salary and pension for August and September. In a tweet, Shashi Tharoor described the premier institute's alleged inability to pay salary and pension as "financial incompetence" of the central government. Shashi Tharoor Supports #StandWithUmarKhalid, Hits Out at PM Modi Over Umar Khalid's Arrest.

Tharoor tweeted: "Shocked to learn that the premier think-tank of the Ministry of Defence, the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies & Analyses, has informed its faculty that they "will be unable to disburse salary & pension for August& September 2020". Rank financial incompetence of Govt! (sic)" At the time of writing (6:45 pm IST on Monday), the defence institute was yet to confirm or deny the Congress leader's claim.

Shocked to learn that the premier think-tank of the Ministry of Defence, the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies &Analyses, has informed its faculty that they “will be unable to disburse salary &pension for August& September 2020”. Rank financial incompetence of Govt! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 14, 2020

Named after former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, the institute is India's foremost think tank for advanced research in international relations, especially defence, strategic and security issues. It also provides training to military and paramilitary officers of the Indian government.

