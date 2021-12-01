Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday set aside a proclamation order issued against Vinay Singh, a co-accused in an extortion case registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Series To Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset: Report.

Justice S K Shinde quashed the proclamation which declared Vinay Singh as a "proclaimed offender".

Also Read | Mahindra Logistics, LOGOS Sign Pact To Develop 1.4 Million Square Feet Warehouse Facilities in Delhi-NCR.

His lawyer Aniket Nikam argued that the proclamation was not issued as per the procedure prescribed under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“The law requires that the accused has to be given 30 days' notice before issuing proclamation. This was not done," the lawyer said.

Nikam further told the court that when the case was registered, Vinay Singh had sought pre-arrest bail which was refused by the sessions court, following which he approached the high court.

Police, in the meantime, filed an application before a magistrate seeking a proclamation against the accused, the lawyer said.

On November 17, the magistrate declared Param Bir Singh, Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati as proclaimed offenders.

The case is based on a complaint lodged by hotelier Bimal Agarwal who alleged that dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, in connivance with then city police chief Param Bir Singh and others, forced him to shell out Rs 11.92 lakh for allowing his two resto-bars to operate smoothly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)