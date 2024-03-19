Prayagraj, Mar 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition challenging a recent ordinance changing in its Nazul land policy.

Nazul means any land or building that is the property of the government. It also includes all properties in respect of which lease, licence or occupancy has been granted under any law as the government may declare by notification.

Also Read | West Bengal: NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo Submits Special Report on Child Protection in State to President Droupadi Murmu.

The ordinance prescribes that there will be no freehold of such land and no extension of lease after the lease period ends. This move is intended to ensure that Nazul lands, once the lease period expires, are vested in the State.

Hearing the petition filed by Ashok Tahiliani on March 15, a division bench comprising justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Surendra Singh directed to put up the case on April 5 for the next hearing.

Also Read | Mumbai: DRI Knock Down International Drug Smuggling Syndicate Seizing 9.829 Kg Cocaine Worth Rs 100 Crores.

During the course of hearing, Tahiliani's counsel Rahul Sripat contended that the present case is an urgent one as there is imminent threat of demolition of structures.

However, Chief Standing Counsel Kunal Ravi Singh and Standing Counsel Nimai Das, while appearing for the state government, said as on date, no steps have been taken to evict the petitioner or to demolish any construction.

On March 7, the state government had notified the Uttar Pradesh Nazul properties (Management and Utilization for Public Purposes) Ordinance, 2024, by which any Nazul land would not be converted into freehold in favour of any private persons or private entities.

Besides, there would also be no extension of lease of Nazul land after the expiry of the lease period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)