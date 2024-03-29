Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI): Former PM and Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) president HD Deve Gowda, who took part in the joint coordination committee meeting of BJP and JD(S), said that they have given a great message to the people of Karnataka: Fight the Congress and ensure their defeat.

The meeting called in Bengaluru aimed to ensure that there is proper understanding between leaders and workers of both parties in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

"BJP and JD (S) coordination committee meeting was held for the first time. All leaders were present. We have given one of the best messages to the people of Karnataka - fight the Congress, see that it is defeated and that all 28 seats are won by us."

"My only concern is bringing coordination between the two parties and party workers. The role of B S Yediyurappa is important. What all happened in the past he must forget. Because the time is very short, and unless and until we forget what all happened in the past it will be difficult to succeed," he added further.

Further speaking at the meeting, former CM of Karnataka and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa showed confidence in winning all 28 Lok Sabha seats.

"BJP-JDS party are like children of the same mother. People have also accepted the BJP-JDS alliance. The Congress will be on hiatus till the next Lok Sabha elections. The state government lied to the people. If the JDS-BJP alliance continues like this, the Congress will be annihilated in the state," said Yediyurappa.

Another former Karnataka CM, HD Kumaraswamy, also asserted the BJP-JDS alliance is natural and said, "Our alliance is not an artificial alliance. In 2006, when we were in government, we provided good governance. BS Yeddyurappa, who is older than me, gave all kinds of cooperation. The current Lok Sabha elections should be a platform for installing the same type of government again in the state."

Further slamming the ruling Congress government in the state for not fulfilling five guarantees, Kumaraswamy said, "The Congress government is spreading slander against the central government. They say that we have made great progress in the matter of five guarantees. There is a drought and they are criticising the central government for its relief. The Finance Commission has fixed how much money should be given to each state. With what money are they doing this kind of programme? 2 thousand will be given to farmers. 200 crores have been approved by the House for publicity," he added.

Meanwhile, reacting on BJP and JD(S) alliance Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said, "For the first time, Deve Gowda has supported the BJP and joined the NDA. So, I believe that in Karnataka, especially South Karnataka, JD(S) is strong in several places. So, we will get their votes...We hope to win all 28 seats and make PM Modi the Prime Minister once again."

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated.

The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)