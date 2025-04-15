New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Indian Air Force extolled the legacy of war hero Marshal Arjan Singh on his 106th birth anniversary on Tuesday, remembering him as a leader who "led from the cockpit" and not just the command room.

An icon in the country's military history, he was the only officer of the IAF to be awarded the rank of Marshal.

Also Read | 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge': Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi's Song Performance With Tanzanian Official Wins Hearts on Social Media (Watch Videos).

Born on April 15, 1919, in Lyallpur in Punjab in undivided India, his father, grandfather and great-grandfather had served in the cavalry.

Singh had led a fledgling IAF in the 1965 India-Pakistan war when he was in his 40s. He died in September 2017 at the age of 98.

Also Read | Congress Target Centre Over Hike in Excise Duty on Petrol-Diesel, Says 'Govt Must Call Special Session of Parliament on Inflation, Issue White Paper'.

On Tuesday, the IAF, the Indian Army, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Ministry of Defence paid homage to the legendary figure and recalled his legacy and contribution to the nation.

"On the 106th Birth Anniversary of the legendary Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, #IAF honours the remarkable legacy of a visionary leader. Promoted to the rank of #MarshalOfTheAirForce in 2002, he remains the only officer in the history of the IAF to hold the prestigious five-star rank.

"#SalutingTheLegend #RememberingArjanSingh #YearsOfDefenceReforms #IAF @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India @adgpi @IndiannavyMedia," the IAF said in a post on X.

The Air Force also shared a short video clip containing a montage of some of the rare photographs of the hero, tracing his journey in the IAF.

"From a young flight cadet to Marshal of the Air Force, Singh's journey began with a fearless heart and a skyward gaze. His early years shaped the legend he became," read a line used in the montage.

"A warrior. A leader. A legend," read another line.

The IAF, in the tribute video, said he played a "pivotal role" in shaping the IAF into a "modern formidable force".

"His leadership during the 1965 war exemplified courage under fire" and he was "a leader who led from the cockpit, not just the command room," the IAF said.

Singh was a highly decorated officer and received the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) in 1944 for his outstanding leadership during a campaign in World War II.

Known for his gallantry and strategic brilliance, he was awarded a Padma Vibushan in 1965.

The IAF also said as the Chief of the Air Staff, he stayed "deeply connected with flying".

The Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army and the CDS paid tributes to him in separate posts on X.

"General Anil Chauhan #CDS & All Ranks of #IndianArmedForces pay tribute to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, DFC, on his 106th #BirthAnniversary. His strategic brilliance and unparalleled contributions to India's military history continue to inspire generations. @DefenceMinIndia @SethSanjayMP @SpokespersonMoD," Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff wrote in a post on X.

The Army in its post on X, wrote: "Remembering the Legend... The #IndianArmy salutes the legacy of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, DFC, on his 106th Birth Anniversary. The first Five-Star Rank officer of the #IAF, his exemplary leadership, valour and unwavering dedication to the Nation remains a timeless source of inspiration for generations to come. @HQ_IDS_India @IAF_MCC".

The Ministry of Defence shared a brief profile of him on X and remembered him as a "fearless air warrior".

"Honouring Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh on his 106th birth anniversary. A legendary icon, fearless air warrior, and hero of the 1965 war. His legacy of valour and dedication continues to inspire generations. #ArjanSingh @IAF_MCC," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)