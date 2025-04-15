New Delhi, April 15: Redefining the contours of international friendship and cooperation, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi set social media on fire with a small video clip of his singing Bollywood 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' with a top Tanzanian defence official, an officer said on Tuesday. The Indian Navy chief, who is on an official visit to Tanzania from April 12-16 to strengthen maritime cooperation, sang the superhit song from the 1975 blockbuster ‘Sholay’ with Tanzania's Chief of Defence Forces General John Jacob Mkunda during a Gala Dinner Party organised at the Golf Club in Dar es Salaam.

Shared by the Indian Navy, the two-minute video of the two performing on stage has won hearts across continents with many social media users expressing delight and surprise over the Tanzanian official’s knowledge of Hindi words and songs. The song was sung at an event that also aimed to welcome Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. Admiral Tripathi is on an official visit to Tanzania as part of the AIKEYME2025 (Africa India Key Maritime Exercise 2025). Aikeyme means unity in Sanskrit. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi Embarks on Official Visit to Tanzania for AIKEYME Exercise.

The visit aims to strengthen strategic ties between India and Tanzania, underscoring New Delhi’s commitment to enhancing defence partnerships in the Indian Ocean Region. The maiden edition of the large-scale multilateral exercise, co-hosted by the Indian Navy and the Tanzania People's Defence Force, was jointly inaugurated at Dar es Salaam, on April 13. AIKEYME is a multilateral exercise for maritime progress and security that brings together 10 countries, including India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Mauritius, Comoros, Djibouti, Madagascar, Mozambique and Seychelles.

The exercise focuses on enhancing operational coordination, refining joint strategies, and improving interoperability in maritime operations. Apart from INS Sunayna, designated as Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, two other Indian Navy ships, INS Chennai (Destroyer) and INS Kesari (Landing Ship Tank - Large), are also participating in the exercise. The participation of personnel from Friendly Foreign Nations (FFNs) aboard INS Sunayna underscores the significance of this initiative in promoting global maritime cooperation. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi Commends Achievements of Navy in Maintaining Combat Ready Force.

Through such exercises and engagements, the Indian Navy remains committed to advancing collective maritime security, fostering goodwill, and ensuring the free and safe movement of shipping lanes in the region. The ship is scheduled to depart Dar es Salaam for its next port of call at Nacala, Mozambique, to continue with the IOS SAGAR mission.

