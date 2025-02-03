Duttapukur (WB), Feb 3 (PTI) The headless body of a young man was discovered on Monday morning in a secluded field in the Duttapukur area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, leaving the region in shock, police said.

Deep injury marks were also found on the torso, police said.

The incident took place in the rural area of Jagtulia, located in the Barasat-1 block of North 24 Parganas.

Initial investigations indicate that the youth was murdered after being made to consume alcohol. Empty liquor glasses were found at the scene.

The victim's hands and feet were tied with his own T-shirt, and there were signs of burns on his legs. A strong smell of kerosene was reported from the area, police added.

Locals stumbled upon the disturbing sight in the morning and alerted the police.

The locals expressed shock, stating that such criminal activities or drinking sessions had never occurred in the area before, leaving them fearful.

The police are investigating the case, attempting to identify the victim and determine the motive behind the murder.

