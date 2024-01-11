Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): UP's secretary of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) and Health Ministry, Apurva Chandra, visited Ayodhya on Wednesday to assess the preparations regarding health facilities for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple.

During his visit, Chandra inspected the Ram Hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Chandra revealed that in addition to the existing health infrastructure, doctors from volunteer institutes would also be arriving in Ayodhya.

"One of the reasons for my visit was the preparations to assess healtcare facilities. I visited Ram Hospital and will review the amenities at the Medical College as well. Some doctors from our volunteer institute will be coming here and impart training to the staff for a week. Several media persons will also be here from across the country. Hence, similar arrangements have to be made at the media centre as well," Chandra told ANI.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

