New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing the rollout of an open platform for the national health ecosystem.

"Thanking Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for announcing the rollout of an open platform for the national health ecosystem. It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework & universal access to health facilities," he tweeted.

Also Read | Budget Inks Blueprint For India For Next 25 Years, Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

Earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget 2022-2023 announced the rollout of an open platform for the national health ecosystem.

It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework and universal access to health facilities, she had stated.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11 To Debut Along With Note 11S on February 9, 2022.

The Finance Minister also said the pandemic has accentuated mental health problems of people of all ages, she stated.

"To better access to quality mental health counselling and care services. A national telly mental health programme will be launched which will include a network of 23 telly mental health centres of excellence with the National Institute of Mental health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) being the nodal centre," she said.

The Union Cabinet approved the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature 'bahi khata', she opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)