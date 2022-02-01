Last week, Redmi India had announced that it will launch the Note 11S smartphone in the country on February 9, 2022. Now, the company has released a new poster, which reveals that Redmi Note 11 will also debut in India on the above-mentioned date. In addition to this, Redmi Smart Band Pro and Smart TV X43 will be introduced along with Note 11 and Note 11S phones. Redmi has been teasing all the devices on its official Twitter account. Redmi Note 11 & Note 11S Price in India Revealed Online: Report.

Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S debuted in the global market last month, and now, the company will be launching both models in the Indian market soon. In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 11 will come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device could be powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 11 Series (Photo Credits: Redmi)

For photography, it will sport a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, there might be a 13MP selfie snapper. It is said to run on Android 11 based MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box. Connectivity options might include dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G LTE.

Redmi Note 11 Series (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 11 is likely to be priced at Rs 22,400 for the 6GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants could cost Rs 24,700 and Rs 26,300.

