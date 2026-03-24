New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): In a move to bolster the country's preparedness against biological threats, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, has launched the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP). The initiative aims to provide early warnings and ensure prompt response to any bio-emergencies, including outbreaks and other public health crises (MoHFW).

To streamline crisis response, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been developed for effective management of such emergencies. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued guidelines addressing biological disasters, including bio-warfare and bio-terrorism. These guidelines outline potential bio-agents, their key characteristics, epidemiological clues for early detection, and protocols for prevention and treatment (NDMA).

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Further strengthening operational readiness, battalions of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been trained to manage bio-emergencies efficiently. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai noted that the initiative is a step forward in ensuring coordinated, nationwide preparedness against biological threats.

Alongside this, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is set to commemorate World TB Day 2026 with a national-level event today at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The event will be presided over by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, according to an official release.

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The event aims to highlight India's accelerated progress towards the elimination of Tuberculosis (TB), in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a TB-Mukt Bharat. It will serve as a platform to showcase key achievements, innovative strategies, and strengthened community engagement under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). (ANI)

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