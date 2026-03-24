New Delhi, March 24: Central government employees across India are closely tracking developments around the 8th Pay Commission, with expectations building over a significant salary hike and arrear payout. While the final recommendations are still awaited, early projections have sparked optimism among lakhs of employees and pensioners.

However, the revised salaries may not reflect in bank accounts immediately. “It is true that the 8th Pay Commission is said to be effective from January 1, 2026 on paper, but in practical terms the higher salaries will first probably not reach the employees’ bank accounts till late 2026 or during the financial year 2026–27, just like the delays experienced after previous pay commissions,” says CA Manish Mishra, Founder GenZCFO. 8th Pay Commission: Salary Hike, Arrears Decision & Pension Changes - What to Expect.

Despite the expected delay, estimates suggest a strong upside. According to a report by Ambit Institutional Equities, “The 8th Pay Commission, expected to be implemented in FY27, is anticipated to significantly boost government salaries and pensions by 30-34%, impacting around 11 million beneficiaries.”

Experts note that the final hike will depend on key factors. “The final hike will depend on many factors, such as changes in the pay matrix, revision of allowances, and the chosen fitment factor. The eventual rise could be about or slightly greater than the previous hikes in pay,” Mishra adds. 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: How Different Fitment Factors Could Affect Your Monthly Pay.

As per government data, India has around 50.14 lakh central government employees, along with nearly 69 lakh pensioners under the old pension scheme and about 49,802 under the National Pension System.

Meanwhile, the consultation process is ongoing. The deadline to submit responses to the 8th Pay Commission questionnaire has been extended till March 31, 2026, via the MyGov portal.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).