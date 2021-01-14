Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] January 13(ANI): The health and frontline workers will need to carry a proof of identity such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, pan card, or passbook with their photo printed on it for vaccination against COVID19, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.

They should also be registered in CoWIN app.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will start in the country on January 16. Nearly 1.30 lakh health workers from Mumbai have so far registered for vaccination, according to BMC officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)