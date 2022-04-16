Srinagar, Apr 16 (PTI) The hearing in application for reopening of trial against former militant Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate in the murder case of Kashmir Pandit Satish Tickoo was deferred on Saturday as the judge was on leave.

The hearing was deferred to May 10.

Also Read | Ram Navami Violence: 13 Opposition Parties Flag Growing Communal Tension, Say 'Shocked at PM's Silence'.

Tickoo's family has moved to the court requesting a status report on all first information reports (FIRs) registered against Dar.

The matter was earlier heard on March 30 when the court issued a notice to the J-K government.

Also Read | Delhi: School Asks Parents Not Send Children on Monday After Student Tests Positive for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)