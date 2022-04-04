Jaipur, Apr 4 (PTI) Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail for the next five days in several parts of Rajasthan, the IMD said on Monday.

Most of the places across the state are recording maximum temperatures 4 to 6 degrees Celsius more than the season's average, a spokesperson of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The department has sounded yellow and orange alert in parts of eastern and western Rajasthan where heat wave conditions are likely to prevail for the next five days. Severe heat wave conditions are likely in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, and Jodhpur districts, the MeT department said.

The spokesperson said that westerly wind will be active in the state for the next five days.

On Monday, Banswara was the hottest with 43.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Barmer with 43.1, and Phalodi with 42.8. The other hot cities included Jalore and Banasthali, both recording 42.2 degrees Celsius, Karauli (42.1), Dholpur (42) and Kota (42).

The minimum temperatures of cities in the state were recorded between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius.

