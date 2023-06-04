Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Heavy rainfall and hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Rajasthan on Sunday, the weather department here said.

In the last 24 hours, Bonli (SawaiMadhopur) recorded 6 cm of rain, Chittorgarh 4 cm, Rashmi 4 cm, Mavli 4 cm and Kumbhalgarh 4 cm.

Various places across the state recorded 1 to 3 cm of rainfall during the period.

On Saturday, Bundi was the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius while Barmer recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius.

