Thiruvananthapuram, June 4: Two children, Mohammed Adil (17) and Adil Hassan (16) were missing in the Kozhikode beach in Kerala while they were playing football on a Sunday morning. A team of expert divers, local fishermen and Kozhikode police were engaged in the search operation for the two children.

Kozhikode, West Hill police Circle Inspector Byju while speaking to IANS said, "The water in this sea, according to the expert divers, is having an undercurrent. It is almost an hour after the children are missing in the sea and the team is on the lookout for them. Tamil Nadu: Four Girl Students Drown in Kaveri River in Karur During Excursion Trip.

"According to the information, a group of children was playing football on the beach as usual and one of them who doesn't know how to swim was swept away by the waves and to save him others also entered the water and one of them is missing. The search is on." Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Five Students Drown in Krishna River, Search Operation Underway.

Kozhikode beach is full of morning walkers and those who play football in this football-crazy town of North Kerala, which has given birth to several national-level footballers who represented the country in major football events.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2023 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).