Guwahati, Jun 15 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy weather over Guwahati for the coming two-three days, with likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall across various parts of the city, according to an official release issued on Sunday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the weather pattern suggests that thunderstorms, with 75 per cent predictability, along with heavy to very heavy rainfall are very likely in isolated parts of the city over the next two-three days.

This may aggravate water-logging, cause slow vehicular movement and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable pockets, it added.

"The city authorities are closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems are being kept on alert.

"In view of the recent incidents of landslides and water blockage due to very heavy rainfall that occurred in the city a few days back, ASDMA requests all people of Guwahati to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant," the statement said.

It advised daily commuters and long-distance travellers to plan their routines accordingly and avoid unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall.

"Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides. Residents in vulnerable areas are further advised to keep an adequate stock of essential items such as medicines, candles etc.," ASDMA said.

The people living in the identified landslide-prone vulnerable areas of the city have been advised to shift to the safe shelters (relief camps) or other safer places of their choice for the next three days, it added.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide stands at 28 across the state.

