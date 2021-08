New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted that thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains would take place in the parts of Delhi-NCR.

'Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over Most places of Delhi, Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad, Khekra, Daurala, Barut, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Khurza, Kasganj, Jattari, Narora, Raya, Nandgaon, Barsana(U.P) Bhiwani, Gurugram, Manesar, Kosli, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonipat, Kaithal, Faridabad, Sohana, Bhiwari, Tizara(Haryana) Nadbai, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh(Raj.) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had tweeted earlier in the day.

Heavy downpour was witnessed in the Janpath and Connaught Place areas of Delhi. (ANI)

