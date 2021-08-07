Bengaluru, August 7: Four days after 29 ministers took oath Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday allocated cabinet portfolios. Bommai retained DPAR, Finance, and Intelligence from Home, Cabinet Affairs, Bengaluru Development and all unallotted portfolios. BJP ministers from north Karnataka were being given plum posts. Newly inducted loyal party leaders were also awarded creme posts. The party gifted Araga Jnanendra with the Home Department, which surprised all.

The rebels who resigned from Congress and JD-(S) alliance to bring BJP into power mostly continued with earlier portfolios. Former deputy chief minister and senior Dalit leader Govind Karajol has been allotted the much sought after Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio. Another senior leader from former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa's Shivamogga district has been allotted Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Basavaraj Bommai Takes Oath as New Karnataka Chief Minister, Succeeds BS Yediyurappa.

R.Ashoka, a senior Vokkalga leader from Bengaluru, has been allotted Revenue excluding Muzarai. B.Sreeramulu, a prominent leader from Valmiki community and who represents Bellary mining barons (former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy and family) is allotted Transport portfolio with ST Welfare department. Veteran BJP leader V.Somanna, who is known as a performer has got Housing Ministry and additionally given charge of Infrastructure Development portfolio.

Umesh V. Katti, senior leader from Belagavi has been rewarded with Forest, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs ministries. Prominent BJP leader from coastal belt S.Angara has been allotted with Fisheries, Ports and Inland Development.

J.C. Madhuswamy, who was close to Yediyurappa has been given Minor Irrigation, Law, parliamentary Affairs and Legislation portfolio. Jnanendra, loyal party man picked by Sangh parivar to the cabinet got Home department sans intelligence.

Ashwathnarayan C.N., who held the post of deputy chief minister in Yediyurappa government and played a prominent role in bringing BJP into power in the state has been given Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development ministries.

C.C.Patil, a staunch follower of Yediyurappa has been given plum Public Works Department (PWD). Anand Singh, a leader from newly carved out Vijayanagar district has been given Ecology and Environment.

Kota Srinivas Poojari, an MLC and party loyalist has been allotted Social Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare. Prabhu Chouhan has been allotted Animal Husbandry as per his wishes. Murugesh Nirani, the chief ministerial aspirant allotted Large and Medium Industries. Aravind Hebbar Shivaram is allotted with the Labour ministry.

S.T.Somashekar has continued in Co-operation, B.C.Patil has been given Agriculture portfolios. Bhyrathi Basavaraj, a prominent leader from Bengaluru has been allotted with Urban Development (including KUWSDB & KUDC).

K.Sudhakar was allotted Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education. K.Gopalaiah has been given Excise. Shashiikala Jolle, the lone woman representative in cabinet is allotted with Muzrai, Haj and Wakf. MTB Nagaraj, the richest minister in BJP has been allocated with Municipal Administration, Small Scale Industries, Public Sector Industries.

Narayanagowda has been given Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports; B.C. Nagesh, the new face in the cabinet is allotted Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala portfolio is held by senior BJP leader S.Sureshkumar.

V.Sunilkumar, another new face and party loyalist has been awarded the Energy portfolio which was sought by many senior BJP leaders. He has also been given charge of Kannada and Culture.

Achar Halappa Basappa has been given Mines and Geology, Women and Child Development and Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment portfolios. Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa, another new face in the cabinet has been given Handloom and Textile Department, Sugarcane Development and Directorate of Sugar.

Muniratna, a leader from Bengaluru who fought a long legal battle after joining BJP has been given Horticulture and Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics department.

