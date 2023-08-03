Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 3 (ANI): Heavy rainfall was experienced in several parts of Odisha on Wednesday. Locals were seen catching fish at the inundated National Highway 57 in the Boudh area after ponds of the fisheries department got flooded following heavy and continuous rainfall.

IMD scientist HR Biswas said, "Rainfall to continue during the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over West Odisha districts. Coastal districts will see moderate rainfall. Heavy to very rainfall is likely to occur in several districts including Sundargarh, Sambalpur."

Lipsa Pattnaik, District Fisheries Officer, Boudh said, "Around two tonnes of fish washed away due to heavy rainfall. There is a loss of about Rs 9 lakhs."

Earlier, The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday said that a well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the north Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and laying centred, is likely to intensify further into a Deep depression.

It said that it is likely to move northwestward and cross the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara around the evening of today. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestward across Gangetic West Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. (ANI)

