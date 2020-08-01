Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Mumbai and some other districts in Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places from August 3 till August 5, said the India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

The places likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, apart from Mumbai, are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Beed, Latur and Osmanabad districts.

Places in Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Sangli and Aurangabad are likely to receive light to moderate rain till August 5, the IMD forecast added.

As per IMD classification, "heavy to very heavy rainfall" means precipitation ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in a period of 24 hours.

