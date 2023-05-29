Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that high-level discussions will be held for the Memorandum of Understanding between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh governments regarding Yamuna river water sharing.

Himachal CM met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Sunday evening and discussed various common issues between both states, said Sukhu's office in a statement.

Both Chief Ministers discussed electric supply for the upcoming Bulk Drug Park in Una district with the support of the Bhakra Beas Management Board. They also discussed water sharing agreements of the Renuka and Kishau hydro projects and their speedy completion, said the statement. (ANI)

