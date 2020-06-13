India News | Hilary Mantel's Contribution to LRB to Come out as Book

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A compilation of two-time Man Booker Prize winner Hilary Mantel's essays, book reviews, and memoir from over 30 years of her contribution to the London Review of Books will be published in October.

"Mantel Pieces" will be brought out by HarperCollins imprint 4th Estate and London Review of Books.

Also Read | Former Pakistan PM Yousuf Raza Gilani Tests Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

"Hilary Mantel's subjects range far and wide: Robespierre and Danton, the Hite report, Saudi Arabia where she lived for four years in the 1980s, the Bulger case, John Osborne, the Virgin Mary as well as the pop icon Madonna, and a brilliant examination of Helen Duncan, Britain's last witch," a HarperCollins statement said.

"There are essays about Jane Boleyn, Charles Brandon, Christopher Marlowe and Margaret Pole, which display the astonishing insight into the Tudor mind we are familiar with from the bestselling Wolf Hall Trilogy," it added.

Also Read | Smriti Irani at Delhi Jansamvad Virtual Rally, Says 'BJP Workers Distributed Food to Over 1 Crore People in the National Capital'.

Interleaved with letters and other ephemera gathered from the archive, "Mantel Pieces" will have 20 reviews, essays and pieces of memoir spanning over three decades.

Mantel's famous lecture, 'Royal Bodies' explores the place of royal women in society and our imagination. Here too are some of Mantel's LRB diaries, including her first meeting with her stepfather and a confrontation with a circus strongman, the statement said.

"No writer does more for an issue of the LRB than Hilary Mantel. The evidence is here," says Mary-Kay Wilmers, editor of the London Review of Books.

"We're delighted to be working with Hilary and 4th Estate on introducing it to new audiences, and we hope that this is just that latest milestone in an ongoing story, with many more Mantel pieces still to come," says Sam Kinchin-Smith, the London Review of Books' head of special projects.

'... Her diaries and pieces were a trail of breadcrumbs to her novels... The millions of readers who have delighted in the peerless writing of 'The Wolf Hall Trilogy' will find similar rewards here," adds Nicholas Pearson, publishing director at 4th Estate.

This is Mantel's second book to be published this year. The conclusion to "The Wolf Hall Trilogy", "The Mirror & the Light", was published in March to huge critical acclaim. The first two books of the trilogy – "Wolf Hall" and "Bring Up the Bodies” - fetched Mantel the Booker awards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)