Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): A man was killed while two others were severely injured after a car they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Shog Nallah, Chaloli Tehsil Pangi on Tuesday Night, District Emergency Operation Centre, Chamba said.

Officials said that the deceased was identified as Rajnish Kumar (29), a resident of village Dharwas Tehsil Pangi resident.

The injured persons were taken to the regional hospital in Kullu for treatment.

Following the incident, the administration announced Rs 10,000 as immediate relief for the deceased's family. While Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 consecutively for both the injured identified as Devender Singh (34) and Ram Bahadur (50), both residents of Tehsil Pangi, officials said.

Police are investigating the incident to ascertain the cause behind the accident, they added. (ANI)

