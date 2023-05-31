Mumbai, May 31: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) announced the Odisha Class 12 results today, May 31. The CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 was released at around 11 am. The Odisha Board declared the Class 12 Science and Commerce stream exam result. Students who appeared for the CHSE Odisha Class 12th Science and Commerce exam can visit the official website of Odisha Board at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in to check and download their results.

This year, the CHSE Odisha conducted the Class 12 examinations on March 1 for the Science stream while the Commerce and Arts stream exams were held on March 2. The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science and Commerce exams concluded on April 4 while the Arts exams got over on April 5. JAC 12th Result 2023 Out at jacresults.com; Jharkhand Academic Council Releases Class 12 Arts and Commerce Stream Results, Know How To Check Score.

Steps To Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab on the homepage

Step 3: Open the "CHSE Odisha 12th Result" link

Step 4: Enter using your login details and other credentials

Step 5: Your CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check your results thoroughly

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

A total of 3.5 lakh students are said to have appeared for the CHSE Odisha Plus II examinations. After the CHSE Class 12 exams got over, the board began the evaluation of the answer sheets on April 10. MP Board Supplementary Exams 2023 Dates Announced: MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Supply Exam Dates Released at mpbse.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

While the Odisha Class 12th Science and Commerce stream exam result date was confirmed by the Controller of Examination, the results of the Arts stream will be declared later.

