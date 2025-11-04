Solang Valley (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Project Yojak celebrated its 5th Raising Day at Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh, Border Roads Organisation said on Tuesday.

"Project Yojak@BROindia celebrated 5th Raising Day at Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh. Over the past four years, the Project has built 351.45 km of roads, 295.88 m of major bridges and 171 m of tunnels through some of the toughest Himalayan terrains. Iconic Atal Tunnel, Rohtang to the upcoming Shinkun La Tunnel@BROindiacontinues to strengthen strategic connectivity and transform lives across the northern frontier.@BROindiastands tall in its mission to connect people, protect borders and power India's march towards progress," BRO wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, visited the Sela Tunnel yesterday to review the ongoing works.

According to the BRO post, the Chief Minister praised the BRO for their contributions to infrastructure development and community welfare in the state.

"The Hon'ble CM of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu, visited the Sela Tunnel and reviewed ongoing works. The Hon'ble CM complimented the efforts of Project Vartak @BROindia for their contribution to infrastructure development and community welfare in the State.@BROindia is grateful for Hon'ble CM support and strives to drive connectivity, fostering socio-economic growth in Arunachal Pradesh. Jai Hind," said BRO.

Earlier, Jitendra Prasad, Vishisht Seva Medal, Additional Director General Border Roads (ADGBR) Eastern Projects, concluded a five-day inspection of the BRO infrastructure under Project Arunank on October 16.

The headquarters of Project Arunank is located at Naharlagun, and it has been involved in road and bridge construction works in several districts of the State of Arunachal Pradesh since 2008.

ADGBR (East), also called on the Governor, Lt Gen KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd), and apprised him about the works being undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to improve border infrastructure in the State of Arunachal Pradesh. The Governor lauded the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation as a reliable and longstanding partner in the development of the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also interacted with the learnt Chief Secretary, Manish Gupta, IAS, and discussed ways to incorporate new methods for constructing efficient roads without disturbing the ecological balance. The ADGBR (East) also interacted with P. Subramanyam, IFS, PCCF, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and discussed ways to fast-track forest clearances for upcoming roads planned for development in the Border Regions. (ANI)

