Shimla, Jul 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday urged the seven BJP MPs from Himachal Pradesh -- four in Lok Sabha and three in Rajya Sabha -- to seek a special relief package from the Centre for the large-scale destruction caused by monsoon fury in the state.

As many as 15 people were killed while 27 went missing after cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in various parts of Mandi district on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, a total of 74 people have been killed while 34 have gone missing in rain-related incidents across the state.

Himachal Pradesh has experienced 36 flash floods, 23 cloudbursts, and 24 landslides so far this monsoon season, resulting in losses amounting to Rs 1,246 crore, according to state government estimates.

In a post on social media, Sukhu said, “The MPs will be aware that the state is going through a terrible natural disaster. People's homes have been destroyed, lives have been lost. Hopes have been buried under the debris and people are in pain.

He urged the BJP MPs representing the state in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to become the voice of Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing Monsoon Session, which commenced on Monday.

“Demand a special disaster relief package for the state. A concrete initiative should also be discussed to ascertain the reasons behind the recurring natural disasters and ways to prevent them,” Sukhu added.

