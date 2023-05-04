Shimla, May 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday flagged off four vehicles to Lahaul and Spiti to assist with rescue operations, especially during snowfall.

The chief minister said the Gurkha vehicles would be suitable in adverse climate conditions.

He said flash floods and avalanches are common in Lahaul and Spiti and these vehicles would help rescuers in evacuating stranded people.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur thanked the chief minister for providing these vehicles.

