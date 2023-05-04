Jammu, May 4: A truck carrying sheep and goats fell into a gorge on Thursday on Jammu-Srinagar highway killing all the livestock.

Officials said that a truck carrying sheep and goats went out of the driver's control at Domail in Udhampur district killing all the 70 livestock it was carrying. Assam Road Accident: Mini Truck Falls Into Deep Gorge in Karimganj District; Two Killed, 13 Others Injured.

"The truck coming from Manwal side towards Srinagar turned turtle and rolled down a gorge in Roun Domail resulting in on-the-spot death of all livestock it was carrying", officials said.

