Chennai, May 4: In a shocking incident coming to light from Tamil Nadu, a teenage student was sexually assaulted by a teacher in Thuraiyur. The 16-year-old boy used to go to the accused's house for tuition. The accused woman, a maths teacher at a government-aided school, was arrested on Tuesday. She used to run tuition classes at her residence, along with her job as a school teacher. Mumbai Shocker: 65-Years-Old Teacher Rapes Minor in Sewri, Held.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the accused teacher, Devi, used to make sexual advances to the boy. On April 27, she sexually assaulted him. The incident came to light when the victim shared his ordeal with his parents. Following this, they approached the Musiri all-women police station (AWPS) and complained to the teacher. Acting on it, the police arrested the accused woman on charges of sexually assaulting the boy. The police said they had filed a case against the accused woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Holds Minor Student Captive, Rapes Her in Aligarh, Accused Arrested.

In another incident, a dance teacher from the prestigious Kalakshetra dance school in Chennai was arrested on charges of sexual harassment following a complaint by a former student. The arrest came after over 200 students boycotted exams and protested on campus for two days, demanding action against four teachers accused of sexual harassment. The accused, Hari Padman, an assistant professor at the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts under the Kalakshetra Foundation, was booked for sexual harassment.

