Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): A delegation of milk producers affiliated with the Kamdhenu Hitkari Society met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday.

During this meeting, the delegation expressed their appreciation for the recent enhancement of the freight subsidy, which was increased from Rs. 1.50 per litre to Rs 3 per litre for registered milk societies.

The delegation informed the Chief Minister that nearly 6,000 families associated with the Kaamdhenu Hitkari Society will be benefitted from this enhancement, an official release said.

They said that Himachal is the first state in the country to provide freight subsidy to the milk producers and they are grateful to the Chief Minister for this empathetic gesture and his approach to resolve the problems of the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State Government has undertaken many initiatives to strengthen the rural economy to provide more money in the hands of farmers.

"Himachal is the first State to offer highest minimum support prices for milk. He said that cow milk is being procured at the rate of Rs. 51 per liter, whereas buffalo milk at the rate of Rs. 61 per liter from the cattle rearers," he said.

Besides this, the state government is also providing MSP for the naturally produced wheat, maize, barley and raw turmeric at the rate of Rs. 60, Rs. 40, Rs. 60 and Rs. 90 per kg respectively. He asked the farmers to avail these benefits to boost their household income and enhance their livelihoods.

He assured the delegation that he will join a function being organized by Kaamdhenu Milk Society in the first week of September this year.

MLA Sanjay Awasthy also thanked the Chief Minister for such initiative and said that he understands the problems of farmers, daily wage workers and other underprivileged sections of the society and is always committed to resolve these issues.

He said that bolstering the rural economy remains the priority for the Chief Minister and welfare schemes are being executed in this direction, which are yielding positive outcomes. (ANI)

