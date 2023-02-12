Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday congratulated the newly appointed Governor of the state, Shiv Pratap Shukla.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to Shri Shiv Prasad Shukla ji on becoming the Governor of Himachal Pradesh," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tweeted.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shiv Pratap Shukla had also been appointed as chairman of the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha in July 2020. The Ethics Committee is in charge of reviewing complaints against the behaviour and activities of MPs.

The BJP had also appointed Shukla as the chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha on July 21.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Jharkhand has now been appointed as Governor of Maharashtra, while, Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who is the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has been appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

The statement also informed that Justice (Retd.) S Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Let Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) has been appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam, the statement read.

In addition to these, several Governors have been given charge of different states."Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh has now been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, the Governor of Chhattisgarh has been appointed as Governor of Manipur. La Ganesan, the Governor of Manipur has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland.

Phagu Chauhan, the Governor of Bihar has now been appointed as Governor of Meghalaya, and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh has now been appointed as Governor of Bihar, the release added.

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," the statement added. (ANI)

