Ghaziabad, February 12: A doctor succumbed to his injuries after being shot by unknown miscreants at around 11 PM on Saturday, in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar town when he was attending patients at his clinic.

According to the information by DCP Ravi Kumar, Dr Shamshad, a resident of Rajveer Wali Gali, Muradnagar, was attending patients at his clinic at around 10:30 PM on Sunday. Suddenly, an unknown man came and fired at Dr Shamshad twice. The people hurriedly took Dr Shamshad to the hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies After Being Shot During Celebratory Firing in Bulandshahr.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) reached the spot along with the rural police force and a probe is underway. DCP Rural Ravi Kumar informed that the shooting incident occurred at around 11 PM on Saturday.

"40-year-old Dr Shamshad Tahir was sent to the hospital immediately but he had already succumbed to injuries. According to the information received from the eyewitnesses, the shooter came on a bike. But the no. of people is not clear yet, whether it was one or two," said DCP Rural Ravi Kumar. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman Shot at by Blue Duck Hunters in Mahoba.

The police team along with the surveillance, Crime branch and Special Operations Group (SOG) teams had reached the spot. Further details are awaited.

