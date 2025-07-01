Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the office building of the Assistant District Attorney at Nadaun in Hamirpur district on Tuesday.

The building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1.28 crore, an official statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said.

CM Sukhu also laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Sera to Sera-Pakhrol-Manpul road, which would be constructed under NABARD funding at a cost of Rs 7.61 crore.

The Chief Minister distributed the first instalment of rupees one lakh each as part of the rupees three lakh housing grant given under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray Yojana. The beneficiaries included Rohit Kumar of village Baihli (Post Office Bara), Rahul of village Kuthiana (P.O Dangri), Akshay Agnihotri of village and P.O Pansai and Deepak of village Kargu Jagir (P.O Badhera), all from Nadaun and nearby tehsils in Hamirpur district.

Under the same scheme, the Chief Minister also handed over marriage assistance of rupees two lakh each to eligible beneficiaries. These included Khushboo Thakur of village Kalur, Ravi Kumar of village Khuyi Di Bhun (P.O Kohla), Aakanksha of village Kehdru (P.O Bheera), Shikha of Ward No. 3 (Tehsil Sujanpur) and Pradeep Kumar of village and Post Office Ree, Tehsil Sujanpur.

In addition, the Chief Minister provided financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana to Anita Kumari (daughter of Rakesh Kumar, village and P.O. Kashmir), Anjana Devi (daughter of Amar Singh, village Daad, P.O. Kashmir) and Heena (daughter of Sher Mohammad, village and P.O. Weha).

Under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadaan Yojana, assistance was given to Rabina Kumari (daughter of Sudarshana Devi, village and P.O. Mansai) and Anita Devi (daughter of Sumna Devi, village and P.O. Panayali).

Khushi Sharma and Rudra Pratap Sharma, children of Pawan Kumar from village Kai Di Bahal, Hamirpur were provided financial support under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana.

The Chief Minister also distributed 359 induction chulhas to the beneficiaries registered under the Himachal Pradesh Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

He awarded Rs 21,000 to Anjali Devi, a student of Government Degree College Dhaneta, for securing the first position at Himachal Pradesh University. Varun Sharma, another student from the same college, received Rs 5,100 for his outstanding performance in cultural activities. (ANI)

